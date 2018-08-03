BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — India took control of the first test against England by reducing the hosts to 86-6 in their second innings on day three, with Ishant Sharma taking two wickets in the final over before lunch on Friday.

England had a lead of 99 runs, but was into its tail after losing five for 77 in the morning session at Edgbaston.

Offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin did the early damage, finding the edge of Keaton Jennings on 8 in his second full over of the day and then removing England captain Joe Root for 14. Lokesk Rahul took both catches.

Then Sharma took center stage.

Dawid Malan, under pressure to score runs to keep his place in the team, edged the paceman to gully for 20 to leave England 70-4.

Sharma struck twice in the space of three balls to bring about an early lunch, getting edges off Jonny Bairstow (28) to Shikhar Dhawan at first slip, and then Ben Stokes to Virat Kohli at first slip for 6.

Jos Buttler was 1 not out and England's last recognizable batsman.

Ashwin, who also took the wicket of Alastair Cook with the final ball of the second day, had figures of 3-34. Sharma had 3-21.