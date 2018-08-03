The emergence of Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval means Northern Districts officials are likely to face an increasing squeeze when it comes to the allocating of international matches within its region.

Bay Oval officials were disappointed this week not to receive hosting rights for what would have been their inaugural test match next summer.

Neighbouring Seddon Park in Hamilton has the test which might have gone to the Mount Maunganui ground. There was consolation for the Mount with the confirmation of a solid whack of limited-overs matches. They host both Sri Lanka and India twice in ODIs, one White Ferns 50-over match against India, plus a four-day fixture between New Zealand and India A, along with three 50-over fixtures on that visit.

Seddon Park has an ODI and T20 involving India, a women's T20 and a test against Bangladesh.

Now add in Whangarei's Cobham Oval, hosting a four-dayer between the two A teams and it's a pretty good deal all round for the Northern Districts region.

But how easy is it to appease all parties?

There is a competitive rivalry brewing between Hamilton and Tauranga for big ticket items.

''We're really thrilled with the content,'' ND's chief executive Ben MacCormack said. ''We have back-to-back ODIs and T20s on the same day (women then men on February 10). It's fantastic for us.''

But how to keep an even-handed approach. Bay Oval, remember, have what are regarded as the best lights in the country, making it a real attraction when it comes to day-night cricket. Their test time will come — the prevailing view of New Zealand Cricket evidently being it is still a new international ground and needs more time to prove itself as a long-fixture venue. It has hosted six Plunket Shield games over the last four seasons.

Seddon Park, host of 24 tests since 1991, is seen as one of three main test venues in the country, alongside Wellington's Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Broadly speaking, if ND push for Seddon Park to host tests, it won't necessarily help Bay Oval's case -- and vice versa.

''We take the approach we are the regional governing body of cricket and have got to have a mindset of thinking about all of Northern Districts,'' MacCormack said. ''We are lucky in that we have three international venues nicely spread across the region, which allows for content in each market.''

There's no way Hamilton and Mount Maunganui will get a test in the same series, given the need to spread the fixtures around the country.

One apiece in a season might even be a stretch, given NZC are looking at a basic four home tests each season once the test championship kicks in late next year, although there are five in the coming summer.

''Each venue (including Cobham Oval) has a different operating model,'' MacCormack said. ''You've got a trust that runs Bay Oval, a council that runs Seddon Park and a mix of trust and district association that runs Cobham Oval.

''Our level of involvement varies as well. It's not a one size fits all in allocating games. They are different markets.

''In terms of test balance, it is tricky. There's no doubt they (Bay Oval) are yearning for a test.''

MacCormack, who was general manager of commercial events and marketing for the Australian Capital Territory cricket body, acknowledged the situation is unique and not a model he's familiar with, coming from the Australian market.

''That's not to say it doesn't work. But the main thing is there are good people involved in each venue who are keen to get more games for Northern Districts.''