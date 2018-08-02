Four new names are on the list of players offered White Ferns contracts for the next year.

Central Districts allrounder Jess Watkin and Northern Districts wicketkeeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout are among the quartet and have been offered a deal for the first time.

Both players made their debut on the White Ferns tour of Ireland and England.

Watkin, a 20-year-old from Wanganui, impressed and nailed her place in both the ODI and T20 teams with strong performances with both bat and ball.

Advertisement

"It really is a dream come true to be offered my first full-time professional contract," Watkin

said.

"Getting a taste of international cricket in Ireland and England left me wanting more and it's awesome that I'll now be able to train and play all year round."

The other new faces are Canterbury pair Hayley Jensen and Kate Ebrahim, who both made comebacks to the national team this year.

Three players have missed out on contracts from last year — Rachel Priest, Anna Peterson and Thamsyn Newton, while Erin Bermingham has retired from international cricket.

The 15 players offered contracts:

Suzie Bates, Leigh Kasperek, Katey Martin (Otago), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (Northern Districts), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (Wellington), Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins (Auckland), Hayley Jensen, Amy Satterthwaite, Kate Ebrahim, Lea Tahuhu (Canterbury), Jess Watkin, Hannah Rowe (Central Districts).