BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Scoreboard Wednesday at stumps on the opening day of the first test between England and India at Edgbaston:
England 1st Innings
Alastair Cook b Ashwin 13
Keaton Jennings b Shami 42
Joe Root run out (Kohli) 80
Dawid Malan lbw b Shami 8
Jonny Bairstow b Yadav 70
Ben Stokes c and b Ashwin 21
Jos Buttler lbw b Ashwin 0
Sam Curran not out 24
Adil Rashid lbw b Sharma 13
Stuart Broad lbw b Ashwin 1
James Anderson not out 0
Extras: (9b, 4lb) 13
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 285
Overs: 88
Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-98, 3-112, 4-216, 5-223, 6-224, 7-243, 8-278, 9-283.
Bowling: Umesh Yadav 17-2-56-1, Ishant Sharma 17-1-46-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 25-7-60-4, Mohammed Shami 19-2-64-2, Hardik Pandya 10-1-46-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus, South Africa. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New ZeaIand.