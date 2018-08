DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — South Africa beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second one-day international on Wednesday.

South Africa 246-6 in 42.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 87, Faf du Plessis 49, Hashim Amla 43; Akila Dananjaya 3-60) def. Sri Lanka 244-8 in 50 overs (Angelo Mathews 79 not out, Niroshan Dickwella 69; Andile Phehlukwayo 3-45, Lungi Ngidi 3-50) by four wickets.