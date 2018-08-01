BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England has won the toss and chosen to bat first against India on a dry wicket at Edgbaston in the first of five cricket tests between the countries across six weeks.

Top-ranked India left out Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja and picked Lokesh Rahul and Mohammed Shami, leaving Ravichandran Ashwin as the only spin option in the team.

England announced its team on Tuesday, with legspinner Adil Rashid playing his first test in almost two years despite signing a white-ball-only contract for Yorkshire in February.

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.