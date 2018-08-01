DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat against South Africa in the second cricket one-day international at Rangiri Dambulla Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, handed ODI caps to debutants fast bowler Kasun Rajitha and left-arm spinner Prabhath Jayasuriya.

South Africa fielded the same team that won the first match by five wickets at the same venue last Sunday.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews (captain), Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Prabhath Jayasuriya.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (captain), JP Duminy, David Miller, Willem Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kasigo Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi.