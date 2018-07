Black Caps fast bowler Trent Boult and his wife Gert are expecting their first child.

Boult made the announcement on Instagram.

"Can't wait to meet the newest member of our family later this year!," he posted.

Boult will miss New Zealand's Twenty20 series against Pakistan in the UAE in October but will join the tour for the ODI and Test series.

Advertisement

The pair tied the knot last August at Kauri Bay Boomrock in Clevedon, south of Auckland.