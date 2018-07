BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis (AP) — Bangladesh beat the West Indies by 18 runs and won their one-day international series 2-1 on Saturday.

___

Bangladesh 301-6 in 50 overs (Tamim Iqbal 103, Mahmudullah 67), def. West Indies 283-6 in 50 overs (Rovman Powell 74 not out, Chris Gayle 73, Shai Hope 64), by 18 runs.