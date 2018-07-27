The British heatwave has led to a temporary relaxing of the strict dress code for cricket spectators in the Pavilion at Lord's.

Male members of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) are normally expected to wear jackets when arriving at the ground and while in the Pavilion area.

But those attending Middlesex's Vitality Blast match against Hampshire on Thursday were told there was no requirement for them to wear jackets due to the "abnormally warm" weather.

Temperatures in London touched 34C on Thursday afternoon, with the possibility of an even hotter day to come on Friday - potentially threatening the hottest ever recorded in the country, 38.5C in August 2003.

Ordinarily, Lord's dress code for men states: "Gentlemen shall wear lounge suits or tailored jacket and trousers, shirt, tie or cravat and shoes with socks." Women must wear: "dresses; or skirts or trousers (which may be cropped below the knee) or culottes, with blouses or smart tops, and formal shoes, boots or sandals."

However, a tweet from @homeofcricket, the official Lord's Cricket Ground account, ahead of the match read: "Due to the abnormally warm temperatures, MCC has decided to dispense with requirement for gentlemen to wear jackets in the Pavilion and arrive wearing one. This applies to Members of MCC and Middlesex and their guests."