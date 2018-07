BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 131 runs in the fifth and final one-day international at Queens Sports Club on Sunday. Pakistan won the series 5-0.

___

Scores:

Pakistan 364-4 (Imam-ul-Haq 110, Babar Azam 106 not out, Fakhar Zaman 85) def. Zimbabwe 233-4 (Ryan Murray 47, Peter Moor 44 not out; Mohammad Nawaz 2-47, Hasan Ali 2-55) by 131 runs.