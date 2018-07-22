COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is eyeing a big victory as South Africa, needing 490 to win the second cricket test, was reduced to 139 for five in its second innings at stumps on the third day Sunday.

Spinners Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath took two wickets each to place the hosts within five wickets of a 2-0 series sweep.

Theunis de Bruyn was batting on 45 with Temba Bavuma on 14.

Earlier, Sri Lanka declared its second innings on 275 for five setting South Africa a challenging target.

Dimuth Karunaratne top scored for Sri Lanka with 85 while Angelo Mathews (71) and Danushka Gunathilaka made useful contributions.

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 338 in its first innings and dismissed South Africa for 124, securing a 214-run lead.