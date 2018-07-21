Former Australia vice-captain David Warner has played his first cricket match in Australia since his ball-tampering suspension, scoring 36 Saturday in a one-day match in Darwin's limited overs Strike League.

Warner played for the City Cyclones in the 50 overs match against the Northern Tide at the Marrara Cricket Ground. Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft, also suspended over the ball-tampering incident, played in the same competition on an adjacent ground.

Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith were suspended for 12 months and Bancroft for nine months for their involvement in the incident during a test against South Africa at Cape Town in March.

Their suspensions cover international matches and Austalia's main domestic competitions but the trio are free to play in independent leagues such as the Strike League. Warner and Smith recently played in a Twenty20 tournament in Canada.

Warner played a bright innings Saturday before falling to a top-edged catch. He also took a catch in the field.

-AP

