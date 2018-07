LEEDS, England (AP) — England has beaten India by eight wickets in the third one-day international at Headingley on Tuesday and won the series 2-1.

___

England 260-2 in 44.3 overs (Joe Root 100 not out, Eoin Morgan 88 not out), def. India 256-8 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 71; David Willey 3-40, Adil Rashid 3-49) by 8 wickets