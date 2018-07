BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second one-day international at Queens Sports Club on Monday. Pakistan leads five-match series 2-0.

___

Pakistan 195-1 in 36 overs (Fakhar Zaman 117 not out, Imam-ul-Haq 44) def. Zimbabwe 194 all out in 49.2 overs (Hamilton Masakadza 59, Peter Moor 50; Usman Khan 4-36, Hasan Ali 3-32) by 9 wickets.