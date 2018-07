LONDON (AP) — England beat India by 86 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's, tying the three-match series.

England 322-7 in 50 overs (Joe Root 113, Eoin Morgan 53; Kuldeep Yadav 3-68), def. India 236 in 50 overs (Suresh Raina 46, Virat Kohli 45; Liam Plunkett 4-46, Adil Rashid 2-38), by 86 runs