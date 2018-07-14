LONDON (AP) — England has won the toss and chose to bat against India in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday.

England captain Eoin Morgan says he hopes the pitch deteriorates later in the day.

The hosts remained unchanged from the team that was beaten by eight wickets in the opener at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

India was also unchanged as it seeks to win the three-match series with a game to spare.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.