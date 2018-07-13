An outstanding century from Sophie Devine has lead the White Ferns to a four-wicket win over England in the third and final ODI match in Leicester.

The White Ferns salvaged some pride with the win after losing the opening two - including a 123-run drubbing in the second.

England won the toss and elected to bat and quickly piled on an opening stand of 104 runs and it was looking like New Zealand would have a big score to chase again.

However, spinner Leigh Kasperek kicked the White Ferns' bowling attack into gear and finished the innings with a career-best five wickets for 39 runs.

Advertisement

The White Ferns got off to a rocky start with opener Jess Watkin sent back to the sheds in the first over with a four-ball duck.

Devine along with the assistance of Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite and Katey Martin helped steer New Zealand out of trouble.

Devine shined as she smashed 12 fours and two sixes to score 117 not out as the visitors breezed to 224-6 from 44.4 overs.

To get the day's top sports stories in your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here