NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — India beat England by eight wickets in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

India 269-2 in 40.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 137 not out, Virat Kohli 75), def. England 268 in 49.5 overs (Jos Buttler 53, Ben Stokes 50; Kuldeep Yadav 6-25) by 8 wickets