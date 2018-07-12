NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took 6-25 at Trent Bridge as India dismissed top-ranked England for 268 on Thursday with one ball left in their first of three one-day cricket internationals.

Jos Buttler top-scored with 53 runs off 51 balls and Ben Stokes hit a restrained 50 off 103 as the pair helped rescue England from 105-4 to 198-5 after India won the toss and chose to bowl.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow both hit 38 but Joe Root failed with the bat to score just 3.

Moeen Ali (24) and Adil Rashid (22) took England past 250 before a flurry of late wickets ended the innings after 49.5 overs.

England whitewashed Australia 5-0 in their ODI series last month, which included a world-record total of 481 on this ground at Nottingham.

India beat England 2-1 in their T20 series and is immediately behind the hosts in the ODI rankings.