Former New Zealand international Andre Adams is off across the Tasman, signed by New South Wales to bolster their coaching setup.

Adams, 42, played one test against England at Eden Park in 2002. He took six wickets in the New Zealand victory but was never called on again.

Auckland Cricket's Professional Cricket Manager Simon Insley says Adams is a "massive loss" but hopes to one day see him back in the Auckland organisation.

"The bowling group the Auckland Aces currently have, and are continuing to develop, is a testament to the work Andre has been involved in with Auckland Cricket High Performance," said Insley.

Cricket NSW General Manager of Cricket Performance David Moore said that Adams has a wealth of experience which would be important in a Blues squad with a number of young fast bowlers.

"Andre was a fine cricketer for a long time and is now imparting that knowledge to the next generation of players," said Moore.

"He brings a fresh approach to coaching which we believe will help broaden our senior bowlers and develop the exciting talent we have coming through."

"We look forward to Andre working closely with out bowlers in conjunction with head coach Phil Jaques during what is an exciting time in NSW cricket.''



Jaques added: "Andre comes highly recommended and we look forward to the significant contribution he can make across our squad," said Jaques.

Adams said he was excited to be joining Cricket NSW.

"NSW cricket has a wonderful culture of success and I'm delighted to be given the opportunity help add to that culture," said Adams.

He also believes he can bring a different perspective as bowling coach.

"I'm not so much the technical bowling coach, I'm more how you manage situations and how you problem solve," he said.