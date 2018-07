South African women's cricket captain Dane van Niekerk married teammate Marizanne Kapp over the weekend.

Kapp made the announcement on Instagram.

💍 A post shared by Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) on Jul 7, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

Both players made their international debuts at the 2009 World Cup. According to Cricinfo they have played 82 ODIs and 56 T20Is together.

Van Niekerk is South Africa's leading wicket-taker in ODIs while Kapp sits third on the list.

White Ferns teammates Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu wed last year.