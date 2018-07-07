The New Zealand women's cricket team have fallen well short in their opening ODI against England at Headingley this morning.

Chasing 291 for victory, the White Ferns were bowled out for 148 in the 36th over. Opener Sophie Devine was the only player to get over 30, top scoring with 33.

Natalie Sciver (3-18) and Laura Marsh (3-24) were the pick of the England bowlers as the home side eased to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England won the toss and got off to a fine start with openers Amy Jones (63) and Tammy Beaumont (40) putting on 111 for the opening partnership.

Lea Tahuhu finally got the breakthrough in the 23rd over when Beaumont was caught behind with Amelia Kerr taking the wicket of Jones shortly after.

But England remained in control through the innings with skipper Heather Knight scoring 63 from 58 balls at number four as they reached 290 for five.

New Zealand openers Devine and Suzie Bates (28) also started well, getting New Zealand to 70 without loss at the start of the 14th over before the White Ferns lost five wickets for 31 runs. The wickets continued to tumble as Marsh took care of the New Zealand lower order.

The next game is in Derby on Wednesday morning.