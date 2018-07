NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — West Indies beat Bangladesh by an innings and 219 runs in the first test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.

West Indies 406 (Kraigg Brathwaite 121, Shai Hope 67, Devon Smith 58), def. Bangladesh 43 (Liton Das 25; Kemar Roach 5-8, Miguel Cummins 3-11) and 144 (Nurul Hasan 64; Shannon Gabriel 5-77, Jason Holder 3-30, Miguel Cummins 2-16) by innings and 219 runs