HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Australia beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the Twenty20 tri-series at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Australia 154-5 in 19.5 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Travis Head 48; Blessing Muzarabani 3-21), def. Zimbabwe 151-9 in 20 overs (Solomon Mire 63, Peter Moor 30; Andrew Tye 3-28, Billy Stanlake 2-21) by five wickets