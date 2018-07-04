NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Bangladesh was skittled out for 43 before lunch, the lowest total in its test history, on the opening day as West Indies right-arm quick Kemar Roach claimed figures of 5-8 in the first test on Wednesday.

Fast-medium bowler Miguel Cummins took 3-11 as Bangladesh's innings lasted just 18.4 overs.

Opener Liton Das was the only batsman to reach double figures and his 25 was more than half his side's total.

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

New Zealand made the lowest total in test history when it was bowled out for 26 by England in Auckland in 1955.