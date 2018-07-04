HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan had five balls to spare when it beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets on Wednesday and eliminated the African host from the Twenty20 tri-series tournament.

Solomon Mire missed out on a chance to become Zimbabwe's first century-maker in a T20 international as his 94-run knock carried Zimbabwe to 162-4 after captain Hamilton Masakadza lost his first toss in the tri-series and his team was put in to bat.

Opener Fakhar Zaman (47) and Hussain Talat (44) led Pakistan to 163-3 in 19.1 overs against an inexperienced bowling attack as Pakistan registered its second win against Zimbabwe.

It was Zimbabwe's third straight loss.

Australia plays against Pakistan on Thursday before both teams meet in Sunday's final.