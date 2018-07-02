New Zealand Cricket has posted a job description of Mike Hesson's replacement as the search begins for a new coach.

"This role will continue to develop a Black Caps team which achieves consistently strong performances in all relevant formats and achieves the best possible match results, and the highest possible placing in all relevant competitions, ICC World T20s, CWC & Test Championships," the description reads.

Hesson, who spent six years in charge of the Black Caps, stood down from the role last month.

He is ew Zealand's longest serving coach extending beyond John Bracewell's five years and two months in charge from 2003 to 2008.

"The Black Caps Head Coach will understand and support NZC's vision of strategic alignment and consistency across the wider NZC highperformance

family, and particularly in terms of coordination with Major Association high-performance functionsm" the job description continues.

Black Caps head coach job description

"This role will continue to develop emerging and current Black Caps in a holistic and overall sense, through the use of the IPP [Individual Performance Programmes] framework ensuring that the team are focused on developing a positive style of play that not only promotes the game of cricket, but is recognised as an effective performance approach

NZC prides itself on being a small, nimble, and constantly developing organisation. You will need to have a high degree of flexibility, a focus on delivery and a proven ability to organise and plan to succeed in the environment in which NZC operates," it says.

Candidates will need at least a "Level 3 Cricket Coaching Qualification or International equivalent".