After trouncing Ireland, New Zealand's 54-run Twenty20 loss to England on Sunday lent perspective to their cricket tour of Britain.

Friday morning's double-header against South Africa and England at Bristol presents the White Ferns with a chance for redemption.

If they beat South Africa in the opening game they will advance to Monday morning's final against an opponent almost certain to be England.

Lose to South Africa, and they would need to beat England in the final round robin game.

"As a double-header it will be a big one to get up for physically and mentally," veteran Amy Satterthwaite said.

"We're disappointed with the way we performed in our previous game, but it was the first loss of the tour, so we're not panicking."

The situation contrasted with what New Zealand delivered in a world record 216 for one against South Africa at the same ground in Taunton earlier in the tournament.

Chasing 173, the White Ferns were dismissed for 118 from 18.3 overs.

Satterthwaite was ready to adjust for the double header.

"The beauty of it is that whatever happens in the first game, we've got to park it and reassess quickly to get ready for the second game.

"We'll play on the pitch first, and have an advantage in the second match [against England], knowing the conditions."

The tour has provided a difficult gauge to measure success.

New Zealand dispatched Ireland in their warm-up matches, winning the sole T20 by 10 wickets and each of the three one-day internationals by more than 300 runs after deciding to bat and post scores in excess of 400.

The series was understandably swimming in records given Ireland are the International Cricket Council's 10th and last-ranked women's team.

That's not to denigrate New Zealand's performances.

For example, the concentration and skill shown by 17-year-old Amelia Kerr to plunder a women's ODI world record 232 not out and take five wickets for 17 runs in the same match was an extraordinary feat, regardless of opposition.

The tri-series has provided a truer test of form ahead of November's World T20 in the West Indies.

England, as the incumbent world champions, will also provide stern opposition in next month's three ODIs.