ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Josef Newgarden leads a Team Penske sweep on the front row at the IndyCar series race at Road America.

The defending series champion starts from the pole, with teammate Will Power alongside him up front in second.

Newgarden recorded the top lap speed in practice this weekend. He's looking for a spark following a five-race stretch finishing no higher than eighth, dropping him from first to fifth in the driver standings.

Points leader Scott Dixon will start eighth.

Track president George Bruggenthies announced before Sunday's race that the IndyCar series would return to the rural Wisconsin track for three more years.

Road America has been a popular stop with drivers and fans since the top open-wheel racing series returned to Elkhart Lake in 2016.

