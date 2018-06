MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England beat Australia by one wicket on Sunday in the fifth one-day international at Old Trafford to sweep the series 5-0:

___

Scores: England 208-9 in 48.3 overs (Jos Buttler 110 not out; Billy Stanlake 3-35, Kane Richardson 3-51) def. Australia 205 in 34.4 overs (Travis Head 56, D'Arcy Short 47 not out, Alex Carey 44; Moeen Ali 4-46) by one wicket.