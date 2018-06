CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — England beat Australia by six wickets in the fourth one-day international at Riverside Ground to lead the five-match series 4-0:

___

Scores:

England 314-4 in 44.4 overs (Jason Roy 101, Jonny Bairstow 79, Jos Buttler 54 not out; Ashton Agar 2-48) def. Australia 310-8 (Shaun Marsh 101, Aaron Finch 100, Travis Head 63; David Willey 4-43) by six wickets.