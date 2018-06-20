Not content with merely destroying the One Day International record book, the White Ferns have this morning made Twenty20 history as well.

Led by a record-breaking innings by Suzie Bates, the White Ferns have blasted the highest score in Women's International T20 cricket, smashing 216/1 against South Africa in the first match of their Tri-Nation series in Taunton.

Already holders of the highest score in ODI cricket after bludgeoning 490/4 against Ireland, the White Ferns continued their phenomenal run with the bat to snare the T20 record just 12 days later.

The powerful opening duo of Bates and Sophie Devine were once again to the fore as the Ferns roared past the previous record - Australia's 209/4 against England, set earlier this year.

Devine and Bates combined for the biggest partnership in Twenty20 history - adding 182 in their opening stand, as both players blasted career-best knocks.

“We knew our batting line-up was capable of something like that if we clicked.” - Suzie Bates on 216-1 (highest Women’s T20I total)#TriSeries #NZvRSA pic.twitter.com/He4ZF6Qh0i — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 20, 2018

Devine smoked 73 from 48 balls, but the history was accomplished by Bates, who became the first White Fern to hit a T20 century as she unleashed, smiting 16 fours and three sixes for an unbeaten 124 off just 66 balls.

Her century came up off a mere 55 balls - the fourth fastest ever - and her eventual total was the second highest score in women's T20s, just behind Meg Lanning's 126 against Ireland.

But perhaps most impressively, Bates' knock saw her become the all-time leading scorer in women's T20 history. The century vaulted the 30-year-old past English maestro Charlotte Edwards, with her 2639 runs now placing her atop the all-time list.

Bates then plucked two sharp catches in the field as South Africa could only reach 150-6 in response, losing by 66 runs.

Join us next week for when the White Ferns hit 36 off an over while simultaneously solving world hunger.