The White Ferns get an opportunity to better gauge their value as a resurgent cricketing force when they meet South Africa in the opening match of their Twenty20 tri-series tonight at Taunton.

Hosts England are the other participant.

The series is structured so South Africa play both opponents tonight, England play both on Sunday, and New Zealand's double-header is next Friday. The final is on July 1.

New Zealand have thrashed Ireland in their warm-up matches. They won the sole T20 by 10 wickets and each of the three one-day internationals by more than 300 runs after deciding to bat and posting scores in excess of 400 every time.

Advertisement

The number of records would be enough to impress Real Groovy, but that's understandable given Ireland are the International Cricket Council's 10th and last-ranked women's team.

That's not to denigrate New Zealand's performances.

For example, the concentration and skill shown by 17-year-old Amelia Kerr to plunder a women's ODI world record 232 not out and take five wickets for 17 runs in the same match is an extraordinary feat, regardless of opposition.

A truer test of form will come as the White Ferns meet the more strident opposition of South Africa and England ahead of November's World T20 in the West Indies.

New Zealand have beaten South Africa in four of five outings in the format – the one loss came at the 2014 World T20.

The task against England has been tougher through the years with five wins from 19 completed matches. The two sides did not meet at the 2016 World T20.

The hosts, as incumbent world champions, will also provide stern opposition in next month's three ODIs.

"Expect some real entertainment."

- Haidee Tiffen's predicting fireworks when the T20 #TriSeries gets underway on Wednesday (midnight NZT) #NorthernTour pic.twitter.com/lsq0ELWUl4 — WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 19, 2018

New Zealand's recent achievements further endorse the work of the governing body and players' association to build more equitable opportunities for women in the game.

Yet the change towards a more inclusive and proactive policy has had its hiccups.

The New Zealanders flew business class, courtesy of the ICC, to last year's World Cup and delivered their worst finish in 11 editions, finishing outside the top four for the first time.

However, a record crowd of more than 26,500 attended the Lord's final; there were an estimated 50 million television viewers for pool matches; 75 million views of ICC pool match videos; and prize money rose from $290,000 to $2.9 million. Ticket buyers were split 50:50 on gender and 31 per cent of patrons were under 16 years old. Overall global viewership was 80 per cent higher than the 2013 figures.

That rise in interest for the women's game meant NZC and NZCPA did not blink at the poor result, including a further commitment to business class flights to match the men.

Fan interest in the men's game is the main driver of NZC revenue but, until recently, the lack of investment in women meant inequity was a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A significant income stream is now taking shape.

The August 2016 three-year memorandum of understanding between NZC and the NZCPA saw 15 women awarded annual contracts ranging from $20,000 to $34,000 with match fees - $400 for ODIs and $300 for T20Is – and an annual superannuation payment of $2500.

Top players are contracted to the flourishing Australian and English T20 leagues, and receive endorsement deals.

The women's game has seldom, if ever, been in better shape. Tonight presents another forum to prove its worth.