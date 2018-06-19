England have set a one-day international cricket record of 481-6 against Australia in the third ODI in Nottingham.

Alex Hales made 147 from 92 balls and Jonny Bairstow 139 from 92 and England finished with run rate of 9.62.

Opener Jason Roy also hit 82 from just 61 balls while Eoin Morgan hit a quickfire 67 from 30 balls

The previous highest total was 444 for three, which England made against Pakistan at the same ground two years ago.

Australia need 482 to win after winning the toss and sending England in.

Andrew Tye went for 100 from nine overs while Marcus Stoinis had figures of 0-85 from eight overs. The pick of the Aussies bowlers, if you could say that, was Jhye Richardson who had 3-92 from 10 overs.

Highest scores:

481-6—England vs. Australia, Nottingham, 2018

444-3—England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham, 2016

443-9—Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006

439-2—South Africa vs. West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

438-4—South Africa vs. India, Mumbai, 2015

438-9—South Africa vs. Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

434-4—Australia vs. South Africa, Johannesburg, 2006

418-5—South Africa vs. Zimbabwe, Potchefstroom, 2006

418-5—India vs. West Indies, Indore, 2011

417-6—Australia vs. Afghanistan, Perth, 2015