Australia have tumbled to a 34-year low in the ICC ODI rankings to land in sixth place behind Pakistan.

The last time Australia found themselves out of the top five was in January 1984, according to cricket.co.au.

With defeats to England in the first two ODIs, Australia's ranking reflects their sudden downturn as a side since defeating Pakistan in January 2017.

Australia have lost 13 of their past 15 ODIs and as the Cricket World Cup looms, the reigning champions will need to bring about a drastic turnaround when they face England on Tuesday in the third game at Nottingham.

Advertisement

New Zealand is currently ranked fourth with 112 points.