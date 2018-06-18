Matt Henry has taken the catch of the year, displaying his prolific athletic ability to help his side Kent win their Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final on Sunday.

The Black Caps seamer danced across the turf with his left-leg skidding behind him and right-arm stretched out snaring the wicket of Worcestershire's Brett D'Oliveira.

A cry of "catch" rang out as bowler Joe Denly served up a full-toss that forced Henry to sprint to his right to catch the ball 15-metres inside the rope at long-on.

D'Oliveira was forced to take the long walk off the field stunned as he was removed for 78 during the 38th over.

Despite the setback, his Worcestershire side posted a respectable 306/6 only to be chased down by Henry's Kent who won with two balls to spare by two wickets.

South African signing Heino Kuhn knocked up his fourth century in five innings with a score of 127.

Henry only managed 1/60 from his 10 overs with the ball, making up for it with the miraculous catch.

Kent will move on to face either Hampshire or Yorkshire in the decider of the One-Day Cup competition at Lords on June 30.

