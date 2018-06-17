GROS ISLET, St. Lucia (AP) — Sri Lanka fought its way back into the second test after a disastrous morning session to lead West Indies by 287 runs at stumps Sunday with two wickets and one day left.

Sri Lanka is 334-8 in its second innings, with an unexpected chance to level the three-test series at 1-1.

Akila Dananjaya (16) and Suranga Lakmal (7) are at the crease.

Resuming the fourth day on 34-1, the tourists collapsed to 48-4 before showing its batting depth through Kusal Mendis (87), Dinesh Chandimal (39), Roshen Silva (48) and Niroshan Dickwella (62).

West Indies right-arm quick Shannon Gabriel took 6-57 off 19 overs — including bowling Mendis — and has 11 wickets in the match after 5-59 in the first innings.

Earlier Sunday, the International Cricket Council charged Chandimal, Sri Lanka's captain, with changing the condition of the ball during the match. The ICC announced the decision via Twitter on Sunday, and later said that Chandimal had pleaded not guilty. Match referee Javagal Srinath of India "will hold a hearing following the conclusion" of the ongoing test, the ICC said.

Sri Lanka had resumed play on day three on Saturday under protest after delaying the start and strongly denied it tampered with the ball in St. Lucia.