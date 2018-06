CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — England beat Australia by 38 runs in the second one-day international at Sophia Gardens to lead 2-0 in the five-match series.

___

England 342-8 in 50 overs (Jason Roy 120, Jos Buttler 91), def. Australia 304 in 47.1 overs (Shaun Marsh 131, Ashton Agar 46; Liam Plunkett 4-53, Adil Rashid 3-70) by 38 runs