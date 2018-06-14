Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder has not been offered a first class contract with any of the six New Zealand domestic teams.

New Zealand's six Major Associations today announced the list of players offered first-round domestic contracts for the coming season. The first annoucenment excludes Black Caps.

Ryder played for Central Districts last season but was not one of the 15 players given contracts with the Stags.

A pure striker of the ball, Ryder who played 18 tests for New Zealand and 48 ODIs, has scored 25 first-class centuries and 11 List A centuries.

Central Districts chief executive Pete De Wet said they have one more spot on offer but it won't be given to Ryder.

"Jesse began his professional career for us way back in 2002/03 when he was a promising youngster himself at just 18. Later, after nine seasons representing the Wellington Firebirds and two season with the Otago Volts, we were delighted when his career came full circle in 2015/16 when we welcomed Jesse back to our squad as a seasoned player."

"Jesse has been a valuable member of our squad for the past few summers and he started strongly for us last season. Notably he achieved a century in each innings of a first-class match for the second time in his career; and later made a solid contribution to our Ford Trophy campaign," noted de Wet.



"It was a very difficult decision not to offer Jesse a new contract as we have appreciated his contribution to the team for the past three summers.



"However, ultimately we have considered the balance of our squad and have elected to take a long-range view, planning for the continued success of the Central Stags."

Central have offered two competitive young all-rounders, 21-year-old Willem Ludick and 20-year-old Christian Leopard, professional contracts for the first time.



Along with 21-year-old Josh Clarkson, the pair form an exciting trio of up-and-comers who have all represented their country at ICC Under-19 World Cup level (Nelson-based Ludick for South Africa).

Domestic contract first round offer for 2018-19 season

Auckland

Jamie Brown

Craig Cachopa

Mark Chapman

Danru Ferns

Michael Guptill-Bunce

Ben Horne

Ben Lister

Matt McEwan

Robbie O'Donnell

Glenn Phillips

Sean Solia

Will Somerville

Canterbury

Chad Bowes

Blake Coburn

Leo Carter

Andrew Ellis

Cameron Fletcher

Andrew Hazeldine

Kyle Jamieson

Ken McClure

Cole McConchie

Stephen Murdoch

Ed Nuttall

Henry Shipley

Will Williams

Theo van Woerkom

Central Districts

Doug Bracewell

Tom Bruce

Josh Clarkson

Dane Cleaver

Greg Hay

Christian Leopard

Willem Ludick

Ryan McCone

Ajaz Patel

Seth Rance

Bevan Small

Ben Smith

Blair Tickner

Ben Wheeler

Will Young

Northern Districts

James Baker

Peter Bocock

Dean Brownlie

Henry Cooper

Anton Devcich

Daniel Flynn

Zak Gibson

Brett Hampton

Nick Kelly

Scott Kuggeleijn

Daryl Mitchell

Bharat Popli

Brett Randell

Tim Seifert

Joe Walker

Otago

Matt Bacon

Warren Barnes

Neil Broom

Mark Craig

Jacob Duffy

Josh Finnie

Shawn Hicks

Anaru Kitchen

Michael Rae

Mitch Renwick

Michael Rippon

Hamish Rutherford

Nathan Smith

Brad Wilson

Wellington

Hamish Bennett

Tom Blundell

Michael Bracewell

Devon Conway

Lauchie Johns

Iain McPeake

Jimmy Neesham

Ollie Newton

Malcolm Nofal

Jeetan Patel

Rachin Ravindra

Ben Sears

Logan van Beek

Luke Woodcock

Peter Younghusband