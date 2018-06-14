Former Black Caps batsman Jesse Ryder has not been offered a first class contract with any of the six New Zealand domestic teams.
New Zealand's six Major Associations today announced the list of players offered first-round domestic contracts for the coming season. The first annoucenment excludes Black Caps.
Ryder played for Central Districts last season but was not one of the 15 players given contracts with the Stags.
A pure striker of the ball, Ryder who played 18 tests for New Zealand and 48 ODIs, has scored 25 first-class centuries and 11 List A centuries.
Central Districts chief executive Pete De Wet said they have one more spot on offer but it won't be given to Ryder.
"Jesse began his professional career for us way back in 2002/03 when he was a promising youngster himself at just 18. Later, after nine seasons representing the Wellington Firebirds and two season with the Otago Volts, we were delighted when his career came full circle in 2015/16 when we welcomed Jesse back to our squad as a seasoned player."
"Jesse has been a valuable member of our squad for the past few summers and he started strongly for us last season. Notably he achieved a century in each innings of a first-class match for the second time in his career; and later made a solid contribution to our Ford Trophy campaign," noted de Wet.
"It was a very difficult decision not to offer Jesse a new contract as we have appreciated his contribution to the team for the past three summers.
"However, ultimately we have considered the balance of our squad and have elected to take a long-range view, planning for the continued success of the Central Stags."
Central have offered two competitive young all-rounders, 21-year-old Willem Ludick and 20-year-old Christian Leopard, professional contracts for the first time.
Along with 21-year-old Josh Clarkson, the pair form an exciting trio of up-and-comers who have all represented their country at ICC Under-19 World Cup level (Nelson-based Ludick for South Africa).
Domestic contract first round offer for 2018-19 season
Auckland
Jamie Brown
Craig Cachopa
Mark Chapman
Danru Ferns
Michael Guptill-Bunce
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Robbie O'Donnell
Glenn Phillips
Sean Solia
Will Somerville
Canterbury
Chad Bowes
Blake Coburn
Leo Carter
Andrew Ellis
Cameron Fletcher
Andrew Hazeldine
Kyle Jamieson
Ken McClure
Cole McConchie
Stephen Murdoch
Ed Nuttall
Henry Shipley
Will Williams
Theo van Woerkom
Central Districts
Doug Bracewell
Tom Bruce
Josh Clarkson
Dane Cleaver
Greg Hay
Christian Leopard
Willem Ludick
Ryan McCone
Ajaz Patel
Seth Rance
Bevan Small
Ben Smith
Blair Tickner
Ben Wheeler
Will Young
Northern Districts
James Baker
Peter Bocock
Dean Brownlie
Henry Cooper
Anton Devcich
Daniel Flynn
Zak Gibson
Brett Hampton
Nick Kelly
Scott Kuggeleijn
Daryl Mitchell
Bharat Popli
Brett Randell
Tim Seifert
Joe Walker
Otago
Matt Bacon
Warren Barnes
Neil Broom
Mark Craig
Jacob Duffy
Josh Finnie
Shawn Hicks
Anaru Kitchen
Michael Rae
Mitch Renwick
Michael Rippon
Hamish Rutherford
Nathan Smith
Brad Wilson
Wellington
Hamish Bennett
Tom Blundell
Michael Bracewell
Devon Conway
Lauchie Johns
Iain McPeake
Jimmy Neesham
Ollie Newton
Malcolm Nofal
Jeetan Patel
Rachin Ravindra
Ben Sears
Logan van Beek
Luke Woodcock
Peter Younghusband