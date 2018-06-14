Scotland won't stand in Grant Bradburn's way if he wants to pursue the vacant New Zealand coaching job.

Former New Zealand allrounder Bradburn has been in charge of Scotland since mid-2014. This week the second tier nation, ranked No 13, pulled off one of its greatest wins, beating the world's No 1 ODI side, England for the first time, to scenes of unbridled joy in Edinburgh.

With Mike Hesson having announced his resignation as New Zealand coach last week, effective from the end of July, and Scotland having no commitments for the rest of this year after their tri-series against Ireland and the Netherlands next week - and with fierce historic rivals England having been toppled - Bradburn might figure the timing is propitious.

The longtime Northern Districts player and coach, now 52, is widely respected for his work with Scotland. They have won 14 and lost 21 of 40 ODIs since Bradburn arrived, and won 10 and lost nine of 22 T20 internationals. His contact finishes at the end of December.

"Grant, if he's not being talked about for (the New Zealand job), he should be," Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon said.

New Zealand Cricket are likely to have a solid pile of candidates for the job when it's advertised soon. There are no guarantees for Bradburn, who took ND to limited overs and first-class titles before heading overseas.

"I suspect there aren't many jobs in the world he would leave Scotland for, but that would be one and we would absolutely recognise that. We wouldn't stop him going for that job," Cannon said.

Scotland have beaten four full member nations and Bradburn, who played seven tests and 11 ODIs in the 1990s and early 2000s, has been a significant figure in their growing professionalism, Cannon added.

"Grant has professionalised the whole approach Scotland has to the men's game. Professional cricket has only existed nine years in Scotland.

"What he has done is put other parts of professionalism to the team in terms of approach, training, diet, strength and conditioning. But more than that he's brought a different attitude. He's taught the players to take responsibility."

Scotland have no games inked in yet for next year, making it a tricky selling exercise. But Scotland want Bradburn to stay.

"He's been a massive part of the team. He's done his hard yards and made major difference.

"It would be a step up but one I know he's capable of doing," Cannon added of the New Zealand vacancy.