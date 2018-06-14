Whanganui's White Fern Jessica Watkin took her second international wicket as her team visited another 300 plus massacre on the hapless Ireland team in the third One Day International overnight Thursday.

Previously opening the batting, Watkin was moved down the order and ultimately was not required as Amelia Kerr made an unforgettable 232 not out as part of New Zealand's 440-3 at Castle Avenue in Clontarf.

Therefore, Watkin was given the chance to send down four overs of spin and took 1-6 with one maiden as Ireland were bowled out for 133.

Her wicket was a stumping on middle order batswomen Kim Garth, with keeper Bernadine Bezuidenhout.

Watkin's first wicket was in the second ODI earlier in the week, when No10 tailender Amy Kenealy was caught off her bowling.