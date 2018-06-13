EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday of the second Twenty20 between Scotland and Pakistan at Grange Cricket Club:
Fakhar Zaman c Coetzer b Watt 33
Ahmed Shehzad c MacLeod b Leask 24
Hussain Talat st Cross b Leask 17
Sarfraz Ahmed c Watt b Sole 14
Shoaib Malik not out 49
Asif Ali c MacLeod b Leask 0
Shadab Khan c Budge b Sole 17
Faheem Ashraf not out 0
Extras: (1b, 1lb, 1nb, 9w) 12
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 166
Overs: 20
Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan,
Fall of wickets: 1-60, 2-62, 3-83, 4-98, 5-98, 6-152.
Bowling: Chris Sole 4-0-38-2, Safyaan Sharif 4-0-34-0, Alasdair Evans 4-0-36-0, Mark Watt 4-0-25-1, Michael Leask 4-0-31-3.
George Munsey c Zaman b UKhan 0
Kyle Coetzer b UKhan 1
Richie Berrington c Ali b Ashraf 20
Calum MacLeod c and b Ashraf 25
Dylan Budge run out 4
Michael Leask c SKhan b Nawaz 9
Matthew Cross c Zaman b SKhan 5
Safyaan Sharif run out 10
Mark Watt run out 1
Chris Sole not out 4
Alasdair Evans c Ahmed b Ashraf 0
Extras: (1lb, 2w) 3
TOTAL: (all out) 82
Overs: 14.4
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-21, 3-24, 4-37, 5-50, 6-65, 7-76, 8-78, 9-82, 10-82.
Bowling: Usman Khan 2-0-4-2, Mohammad Nawaz 4-0-35-1, Hasan Ali 2-0-18-0, Faheem Ashraf 2.4-0-5-3, Shadab Khan 4-0-19-1.
Result: Pakistan won by 84 runs, wins series 2-0
Toss: Pakistan
Umpires: Alex Dowdalls and Ian Ramage, Scotland.
TV umpire: Allan Haggo, Scotland. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.