LONDON (AP) — Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid shared five wickets and set up England's three-wicket win over new-look Australia in the first one-day international on Wednesday.

Ali ran through the top order with 3-43 and Rashid took 2-36 as Australia was bowled out for 214 in 47 overs after it won the toss and elected to bat.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored with 62 and gave the total some respectability by sharing an 84-run sixth-wicket stand with Ashton Agar, who made 40.

A century stand between captain Eoin Morgan (69) and Joe Root (50) saw England cruising along at 153-3 before it lost three wickets in four overs and stumbled to 163-6 in the 32nd over.

But David Willey scored a career-best unbeaten 35 and guided England to 218-7 with six overs to spare as he raised the victory with a straight six off seamer Michael Neser.