All Times Eastern

NASCAR

Last race: Clint Bowyer, starting 12th, won for the second time this season.

Next race: Toyota/Save Mart 350, June 24, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.

XFINITY

IOWA 250

Site: Newton, Iowa

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3:05 p.m. (FS2), practice, 5:40 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (FS1), race, 5 p.m., FS1

Track: Iowa Speedway (oval, 0.875 miles).

Race distance: 218.75 miles, 250 laps.

Last year: William Byron won his first race of 2017.

Last race: Austin Dillon took first in a rain-shortened race in Michigan.

Fast facts: Last week's win was the ninth of Dillon's career. He took the lead on lap 72 and held it for 19 more laps before weather forced officials to call the race. ...Dillon's victory was also Richard Childress Racing's first in Xfinity since Michael McDowell took the checkered flag at Road America in 2016. ... NASCAR Next driver Riley Herbst will make his debut this weekend in Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 18 car. Herbst has made 27 ARCA starts over the past two years and scored a win at Pocono.

Next race: Overton's 300, June 30, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK

M&M's 200

Site: Newton, Iowa

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 9:35 a.m. (FS1), practice, 11:05 a.m. (FS2), qualifying, 4:30 p.m. (FS2), race, 7 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Iowa Speedway

Race distance: 175 miles, 200 laps.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won his second race in a row.

Last race: Johnny Sauter made it back-to-back wins in Texas.

Fast facts: Sauter has won four of the eight races run so far in 2018. He's got a 77-point lead over Noah Gragson in the point standings. ...Saturday's race will be a homecoming for Brett Moffitt, who grew up in nearby Grimes, Iowa. Moffitt is third in the standings, 95 points back of Sauter. ... Todd Gilliland led a race-high 62 laps last week, just hours after receiving his high school diploma in a pre-race ceremony.

Next race: Overton's 225, June 29, Chicagoland Speedway

VERIZON INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won in Texas, his second victory in his last three starts.

Next race: Kohler Grand Prix, June 24, Road America, Lake Elkhart, Wisconsin.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Sebastian Vettel won from the pole in Montreal.

Next race: French Grand Prix, June 24, Paul Ricard Circuit, Le Castellet, France.

NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING

THUNDER VALLEY NATIONALS

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 5 & 8 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 & 4 p.m.; Sunday, finals, 4:50 p.m.

Track: Bristol Dragway.

Last year: Clay Millican won his first career event in Bristol.

Last race: Steve Torrence won for the fourth time this season in Richmond

Fast facts: Millican has qualified first four times this season. ...Ron Capps (Funny Car) and Alex Laughlin (Pro Stock) also took first a year ago in Tennessee. ... Funny Car points leader Courtney Force has four wins in 2018, but she's never won at Bristol. ...Eight different drivers have already won events in Pro Stock so far this season.

Next race: Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, June 21-24, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.

OTHER RACES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday, Farley Speedway, Farley, Iowa; Saturday, Jim Boyd Memorial, Beaver Dam Raceway, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

