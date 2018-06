PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 226 runs on the fifth and final day of the first cricket test on Sunday.

___

West Indies 414-8 dec. (Shane Dowrich 125 not out; Lahiru Kumara 4-95) and 223-7 dec. (Kieran Powell 88; Kumara 3-40) def. Sri Lanka 185 (Dinesh Chandimal 44; Miguel Cummins 3-39) and 226 (Kusal Mendis 102; Roston Chase 4-15, Devendra Bishoo 3-48) by 226 runs.