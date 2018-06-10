Whanganui's White Fern Jessica Watkin continues to be involved in record setting innings as her team plundered a world record 490-4 in their first One Day International against Ireland overnight on Saturday, NZ time.

In her debut ODI, after hammering 77 not out in the tour opening Twenty20 match the day before, Watkin made 62 as part of a 172-run opening partnership with captain Suzie Bates, who went on to a career-best 151 and in doing so surpassed the great Debbie Hockley as New Zealand's most prolific scorer with 4192 runs.

The opening stand was the sixth highest partnership in ODI's by the White Ferns, and the pair was followed by Maddy Green (121) and Amelia Kerr (81no) to blitz their own previous best team total of 455-5, set against Pakistan in Christchurch back in 1997.

Ireland were bundled out for 144 in a humiliating 346 run defeat.

The second ODI was being played overnight.