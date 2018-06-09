Rob Nicol has called time on a 17-year career of first-class cricket including two tests for the Black Caps.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, posting a picture of his cricket caps pegged on a line with the caption: "Finished".

The right-hand batsman made his test debut against South Africa in Dunedin during 2012 before playing his last a week later in Hamilton.

Nicol also played 22 One Day Internationals and 21 Twenty 20's for the Black Caps, scoring a century during his ODI debut.

He was a solid all-rounder at domestic level, bowling medium pace and off spin.

Playing for Auckland, Canterbury and Otago at domestic level, he also played for English county side Gloucestershire.

From 130 first-class matches, he scored 6319 runs - including 10 centuries - and snared 43 wickets.

The news comes one day after current Black Caps coach Mike Hesson announced he would resign from the role, effective from July 31.

