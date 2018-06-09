New Zealand's world record score in their one-day cricket international against Ireland further endorses the work of New Zealand Cricket and the Players Association to build more equitable opportunities for women in the game.

The White Ferns posted the highest ODI total – 490 for four - by either gender in the format, during their 346-run victory over Ireland in Dublin.

They surpassed their own 21-year record of 455 for five against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997. England have the best men's score of 444 for three against Pakistan at Nottingham in 2016.

Captain Suzie Bates scored 151 runs from 94 balls, Maddy Green 121 off 77, Amelia Kerr 81 from 45 and Jess Watkin 62 from 59.

However, NZC's change towards a more inclusive and proactive policy in the women's game has had its hiccups.

The New Zealanders flew business class, courtesy of the International Cricket Council, to last year's World Cup and delivered their worst finish in 11 editions, finishing outside the top four for the first time.

However, a record crowd of more than 26,500 attended the Lord's final; there were an estimated 50 million television viewers for pool matches; and prize money rose from $290,000 to $2.9 million. Ticket buyers were split 50:50 on gender and 31 per cent of patrons were under 16-years-old. Overall global viewership was 80 per cent higher than the 2013 figures.

That confirmed the times are a-changin'.

The rise in interest across the women's game meant NZC and NZCPA did not blink at the poor result, including a further commitment of business class flights to match the men.

A significant income stream is also now taking shape for women's players.

The August 2016 three-year memorandum of understanding between NZC and the NZCPA saw 15 women awarded annual contracts ranging from $20,000 to $34,000 with match fees - $400 for ODIs and $300 for T20Is – and an annual superannuation payment of $2500.

Top players are contracted to the flourishing Australian and English T20 leagues, and receive endorsement deals.

Remuneration could be further boosted if Australia's Channel 10 television viewing figures for the women's Big Bash League keep exceeding expectations.

The victory against Ireland was evidence the White Ferns are capitalising on the deal.

"It's unbelievable really," Bates said following the innings.

"To set a world-record for men's and women's cricket is pretty special and it's going to take a bit to chase it down."

Sterner challenges will come when they meet South Africa and England in a T20 tri-series this month, and then England's World Cup-winning side in ODIs next month.