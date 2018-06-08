PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (AP) — A painstaking unbeaten century by Shane Dowrich has given the West Indies the upper hand after the second day of the first cricket test against Sri Lanka.

Dowrich made 125 not out from 325 balls Thursday in an innings which accentuated dour defense, to lead the West Indies to a declaration at 414-8.

At stumps and after facing only 10 overs, Sri Lanka was 31-3 in reply. Opener Kusal Mendis (4) and Kusal Perera (0) and former captain Angelo Mathews (11) had fallen; Dinesh Chandimal was 3 not out and Roshen Silva 1 not out.

Dowrich's resolute innings occupied most of the day. He first saw off the threat of the new ball, which swung in the morning, then resisted the danger of the Sri Lanka spinners later in the day.

Dowrich shared partnerships of 102 for the seventh wicket with Devendra Bishoo (40) and 90 for the sixth wicket with Jason Holder (40) which allowed the West Indies to recover from 145-5.

The West Indies quicks were then highly effective in the short passage of play before stumps. Shannon Gabriel, especially, troubled the home batsmen with accurate short-pitched bowler and with deliveries that swung late. Gabriel, Kemar Roach and Holder shared the wickets that fell before stumps.